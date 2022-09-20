FLINTON — The West Branch volleyball team swept host Glendale on Tuesday, winning 25-17, 25-21 and 25-13.
Lady Warrior Matayha Kerin led the way at the net with 13 service points and two aces, while Brooklyn Myers added 12 service points with one ace, and Kyla Kephart notched 10 service points with an ace. Myers also recorded 16 assists.
Katrina Cowder picked up 14 kills and six blocks, while Marley Croyle registered 16 kills. Shianna Hoover had 10 digs.
Glendale was led by Kaprice Cavalet, who had had 12 service points and three aces. Riley Best had nine digs, while Jillian Taylor recorded eight blocks.
West Branch improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors won the JV game 25-21 and 26-24.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. The Lady Warriors host Moshannon Valley, while Glendale welcomes Bellwood-Antis.