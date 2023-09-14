FLINTON — The West Branch volleyball team swept host Glendale 25-13, 25-10 and 25-17 on Thursday.
Katrina Cowder led the Lady Warriors with 15 kills and five blocks, while Bella Koleno added five kills to go with 12 service points, including seven aces.
Brooklyn Myers recorded 14 service points, including four aces, Kyla Kephart notched 21 assists and Shianna Hoover picked up eight digs.
West Branch improved to 11-0 on the season.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Saturday at the Saint Francis Tournament.
Glendale, which slipped to 2-3, hosts Tussey Mountain Monday.
West Branch won the JV match 11-25, 25-13 and 18-16.