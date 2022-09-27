BELLWOOD — The West Branch volleyball team took down previously unbeaten Bellwood-Antis in straight sets Tuesday, winning with scores of 25-18, 25-8 and 25-22.
Hayley Wooster led the Lady Warriors at the line with 18 service points, including four aces.
Katrina Cowder recorded 10 kills, three blocks and seven service points, while Marley Croyle collected nine kills and eight service points, including two aces.
Brooklyn Myers registered 19 assists, while Shianna Hoover had 13 digs and Ally Shingledecker had six digs.
West Branch improved to 13-1-2 overall and 6-0 in the Inter County Conference.
Bellwood-Antis won the jayvee match.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Thursday, hosting Curwensville.