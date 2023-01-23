ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team broke an 18-game losing streak to Juniata Valley Monday evening with a 33-28 victory over the Lady Hornets.
The Lady Warriors trailed 9-8 after one and 19-18 at the half, but outscored the visitors 15-9 in a defensive second half to knock off Juniata Valley for the first time since February 15, 2013.
“The girls really controlled the game in the fourth,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “They earned that lead and did a good job keeping it.
(Makenna) Hartman made it tough on the inside, but we cashed in on a few turnovers and rebounded well all game. I think that made the difference in the end.”
Jenna Mertz led the Lady Warriors with 17 points, while Erin Godin netted 10.
West Branch improved to 12-4 overall and 5-4 in the Inter County Conference. Juniata Valley dipped to 10-5.
West Branch is back in action Thursday at Williamsburg.
Juniata Valley—28
Coffman 1 3-4 5, Moskel 4 0-0 12, Hopsicker 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-0 0, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Taylor 1 1-4 4, Hartman 3 1-2 7, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-10 28.
West Branch—33
Parks 0 0-2 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 1 3-5 6, Mertz 6 3-5 17, Godin 4 2-5 10, L. Williams 0 0-1 0, Cowder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-13 33.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 8 11 3 6—28
West Branch 7 11 7 8—33