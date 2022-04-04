CLAYSBURG — The West Branch softball team was shut out by host Claysburg-Kimmel 10-0 on Monday. The game lasted just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Madi Butler and Madison Nelson had the Lady Warrior hits. Butler’s was a double.
West Branch slipped to 1-3 overall and in the ICC.
The Lady Warriors visit Juniata Valley today.
West Branch—0
Cantolina cf 2000, Bainey 3b 2000, MacTavish ss 2000, Gable c 2000, Moore p-1b 2000, Graham lf 1000, McGonigal pr 0000, Nelson 1b-p 2010, Smeal cr 0000, Betts rf 2000, Butler 2b 1010. Totals: 16-0-2-0.
Claysburg-Kimmel—10
Cavender cf 3320, Claar ss 3122, Walters p 3121, Walter c 3212, Black 3b 2114, Lamborn 2110, Francona 2b 3011, Helsel rf 1000, Leihman lf 2000, Diehl ph 1000, Poulios pr 0100. Totals: 23-10-10-10.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 00— 0 2 2
C’burg-Kimmel 104 41—10 10 0
Errors—Bainey, Gable. LOB—West Branch 2, Claysburg-Kimmel 5. 2B—Butler. HR—Black (grand slam), Walter. SF—Claar. HBP—Graham (by Walters); Helsel (by Moore). WP—Moore 2. SB—Cavender 3. CS—McGonigal.
Pitching
West Branch: Moore—3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO; Nelson—1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Claysburg-Kimmel: Walters—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Walters. LP—Moore (1-1).