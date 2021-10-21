ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team capped an undefeated regular season Thursday, while also celebrating Senior Day in a 5-0 victory over Curwensville.
The unbeaten 17-0-1 regular season record was certainly a big accomplishment for the Lady Warriors, but honoring their nine seniors prior to kickoff was the day’s biggest moment.
“We still had unfinished business and we wanted to get a win here against Curwensville, not only to finish undefeated (overall), but also in the ICC,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “Ans these seniors ... they’ve given us a lot over the last four years. They’re a great group. They deserve everything that they have earned so far and there is still a lot of soccer to be played, we hope.”
Anna Diviney, Katlyn Folmar, Eleyna Hanslovan, Mariah Hayles, Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, Olivia Straka, Lauren Timblin and Paige Washic were honored in a bit of an extended pregame ceremony, then the group went out and led the Lady Warrior team to a crowning achievement for the program — it’s first ever unbeaten regular season.
“First, I want to thank Curwensville for how gracious they were in pregame,” Fenush said. “We had a few things going on and the ceremony took a little longer than expected. But we thank Curwensville for being so understanding and wish their seniors the best.
“And our seniors, their mentality is team. There are nine of them and they play as a team. Everything they do is together, There is not an individual out there ever in practice, in fun stuff, in extra-team activities and in games. You can see it in the passing and sharing the ball and the celebrations with each other. It’s a great team, a great group and obviously a very successful group. It was nice to see them get the win today.”
And they did it while subbing the underclassmen in and out for the seniors all game long.
“These seniors wanted to be on the field for their last game ever, but they were still able to share and to teach the younger girls how things are expected to go here at the West Branch Lady Warrior soccer program,’ Fenush said.
“This senior group is a great example. As underclassmen they learned from the seniors of 2019 and 2021 and this year took all their experiences and have taken the time to teach the underclassmen so that hopefully they will continue to have the same experiences. And that’s why those younger girls were out there playing so much on Senior Night.”
West Branch opened the scoring at 10:08 with a pair of underclassmen teaming up for the first goal. Jenna Mertz slid a pass inside the box to Emily Parks, who beat Lady Tide keeper Mackenzie Wall for the 1-0 lead.
Parks assisted on the next Lady Warrior goal, setting up Timblin, who found the back of the net at 16:43.
The score remained the same until 33:26 when Parks and Straka hooked up for the game’s third tally. The duo had just come back onto the pitch after a break when Straka fed Parks for her second goal of the game.
The teams battled through a scoreless next 27 minutes as the Curwensville defense began employing an offsides trap, catching West Branch several times throughout the second half.
But the Lady Warriors eventually broke through, netting two more goals.
Hannah Betts scored at 60:47 after a Hayles corner kick bounced around in the box, and Straka put in the final goal at 66:35 off a Mertz cross.
“Our defense really figured out a way to make that incredible West Branch offense’s job difficult,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “They have some really good girls and our defense for 20 minutes had them frustrated because we were trapping them offsides and it took them quite a while to work past that.”
The final 40 minutes and the entire game in general was very pleasing for Williams, who said it was nice to see the girls put it all together in their final game of the season.
“I told them my goal for them all season long was to never stop fighting,” Williams said. “I want them to give me their all from whistle to whistle. And I think in this ... their last game of the season ... they showed me that they can. It was good to end on that note. The score may not reflect it, but we’re all going home very pleased with ourselves.
“Even though we couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net, and they did, we still looked pretty good out there. West Branch is an incredible team. They are undefeated. So our competition was against ourselves and playing the best that we could.”
Lady Tide seniors Kristina Buchwitz, Tenleigh Bumbarger, Breanne Spencer, Jordan Turner, and Mackenzie Wall played their final game for Curwensville.
“The pile of sobbing girls laying in the grass at the end of the game is a testament to how much our seniors will be missed,” Williams said. “I think it’s pretty clear they are going to leave big holes in the hearts of the girls on this team. They are going to be sorely missed in this program.
“These girls have played together since they were toddlers, since they were waddling instead of dribbling, and it’s going to be bittersweet losing them because i know they are bound for greatness. So we want to be happy for them, but it’s pretty sad.”
Curwensville finished its season 4-13-1.
West Branch plays at McConnellsburg Saturday for the ICC Championship before turning its attention to the District 6 playoffs at a date, site and time to be determined.
These seniors wanted to be on the field for their last game ever, but they were still able to share and to teach the younger girls how things are expected to go here at the West Branch Lady Warrior soccer program. The senior class every year teaches and leaves a mark on our underclassmen, and once again they left a great mark of sportsmanship and teamwork. And that’s why those younger girls were out there playing on Senior Night.
West Branch 5, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Parks, WB, (Jenna Mertz), 10:08.
2. Lauren Timblin, WB, (Parks), 16:43.
3. Parks, WB, (Olivia Straka), 33:26.
Second Half
4. Hannah Betts, WB, (unassisted), 60:47.
5. Straka, WB, (Mertz), 66:35.
Shots: Curwensville 3, West Branch 18.
Saves: Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 13, West Branch (Katlyn Folmar 0, Sarah Guglielmi 3) 3.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 0, West Branch 9.