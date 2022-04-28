HOUTZDALE — The West Branch softball team rapped 13 hits Thursday in a 17-2 victory over Moshannon Valley. The game lasted just six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Kamryn MacTavish led the Lady Warrior offense with three hits, two runs and three RBIs.
Brooke Bainey, Meghan Cantolina, Greysyn Gable, Mallory Graham, Makena Moore and Alaina Royer added two hits apiece. Bainey, Gable, Moore and Royer each had two RBIs. Graham scored three runs, while Cantolina and Ally Shingledecker scored two.
Madison Nelson got the win, allowing two runs on seven hits, while striking out 13 Damsels.
Madison McCoy had two hits and both RBIs for Mo Valley. Abby Gilson and Makenzie Daniel also had two hits. Gilson tripled, while Daniel clubbed a double.
West Branch improved to 6-5 overall, 5-4 in the Inter County Conference and 2-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Mo Valley slipped to 3-4 overall, 2-4 in the ICC and 1-3 in the MVL.
The Damsels host Curwensville on Monday.
The Lady Warriors visit Juniata Valley Tuesday.
West Branch—17
Cantolina cf 4221, Shingledecker cf 0201, Bainey 3b 5222, MacTavish ss 5233, Gable c 5122, Moore 1b 5122, Smeal pr 0100, Nelson 1b 4110, Graham lf 4320, Ca. Wesesky dp 2000, Royer dp 2122, Butler 2b 3011, McGonigal dp 1111, Betts (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 40-17-18-15.
Moshannon Valley—2
Gilson cf 3120, Agans lf 3000, Daniel 1b 3120, Gresh 1b 3000, McCoy p-2b 3022, Domanick 3b 3010, Martin c 3000, Fox rf 2000, Robison ph 1000, Philhower dp 2000, Berg (flex) 2b 0000, Moore p 0000. Totals: 26-2-7-2.
Score by Innings
West Branch 112 706—17 18 1
Mo Valley 002 000— 2 7 6
Errors—McGonigal; Fox, Gresh, McCoy, Berg 3. LOB—West Branch 6, Moshannon Valley 6. 2B—Gable, Royer; Daniel. 3B—Gilson. SB—Gable, Graham 3, MacTavish. CS—Butler. WP—McCoy.
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO.
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—4 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Moore—2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Nelson (2-4). LP—McCoy (2-5).