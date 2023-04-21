BROOKVILLE — Alaina Royer had four hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in six runs to lead the West Branch softball team to a 26-8 rout of host Brookville on Friday.
Royer led the 23-hit attack from the Lady Warriors, who also got three hits apiece from Greysyn Gable, Makena Moore and Layla Thompson as well as two each by Brooke Bainey, Carsyn Wesesky, Kamryn MacTavish and Mallory Graham.
Moore doubled and tripled, while scoring four runs and knocking in three.
Gable added a double, three runs and four RBIs. Wesesky also hit a double, scored three times and added a pair of RBIs.
MacTavish, who scored four runs and drove in two, got the win in the circle. She scattered eight hits and walked two in her five innings of work. MacTavish also struck out 10 batters. None of the eight runs she allowed were earned.
Bainey scored four runs and had two RBIs, while Thompson added two runs and drove in two.
West Branch improved to 10-2 overall.
The Lady Warriors host Claysburg-Kimmel on Monday.
West Branch—26
Bainey 3b 3422, Ca. Wesesky 1b 5322, Gable c 5334, Moore dp 4433, K. MacTavish p 3422, Royer 2b 5246, Graham cf 3120, M. MacTavish cf 2000, Betts rf 3210, Woodring rf 1112, Thompson ss 4232, Ch. Wesesky (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 38-26-23-23.
Brookville—8
McKinney cf 3112, Suhan ss-p 2100, Tollini 1b 3121, T. McKinney c 3012, Daisley 3b-ss 3220, A. Ebel 2b-3b 1000, R. Ebel 3b 2000, Delancey rf 0100, Beal rf 2020, West 0100, Kammerdeiner lf 2000, Neill ph 1000, Hill dp 3100, Rush (flex) p 0000. Totals: 25-8-8-5.
Score by Innings
West Branch 606 68—26 23 5
Brookville 020 60— 8 8 4
Errors—Betts 2, Gable, Royer 2; Kammerdeiner, Beal, A. Ebel, Daisley. LOB—West Branch 6, Brookville 4. 2B—Gable, Moore, Royer 2, Ca. Wesesky; M. McKinney. 3B—Moore; T. McKinney. HBP—Bainey, K. MacTavish, Woodring. SB—Bainey 2, Ca. Wesesky 2. CS—Graham.
Pitching
West Branch: K. MacTavish—5 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Brookville: Rush—0 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Suhan—5 IP, 23 H, 21 R, 19 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
WP—K. MacTavish (4-0). LP—Suhan.