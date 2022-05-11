ALLPORT — Tuesday’s softball game between Curwensville and West Branch was a tale of two halves, so to speak.
The Lady Tide dominated the early going, rapping nine hits in the first four frames and getting three shutout innings from Joslynne Freyer to take a 6-0 lead into the home half of the fourth.
But the Lady Warriors took over from there, rapping eight hits over their final three at bats and getting four shutout innings from Makena Moore to rally past the Lady Tide 10-6.
West Branch did most of its damage in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring four runs in each. Greysyn Gable spurred on the offensive effort with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs.
“We had to get ourselves settled in, and we battled the whole way through,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “For us, to go down 6-0 and then score 10 unanswered ... that’s big for our team.”
Curwensville opened a 1-0 lead in the second when Addison Butler’s RBI double plated Maddie Butler, who led off with a single.
The Lady Tide tacked on four runs in the third, getting consecutive singles from Taylor Luzier, Freyer and Teagan Harzinski to start the inning, while three West Branch errors prolonged the frame. Freyer got an RBI on her single and Natalie Wischick added an RBI groundout later in the stanza. The other two runs scored on errors.
Curwensville made it 6-0 in the top of the fourth when Luzier hit a single to knock in Rylee Wiggins, who led off with a triple to the gap in right center.
While the Lady Tide offense had a productive first four innings, the West Branch batters were being handled by Freyer, who did not allow a hit, while walking one over her first three innings.
But the script flipped in the bottom of the fourth as the Lady Warriors bats came alive.
West Branch sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning, smacking four hits, drawing a walk and having two batters get hit by pitches.
“I tell them they have to wait for their pitch,” Betts said. “Until you get a strike on you, you’re looking for the one that is on the T. They started buying into that after we played a few innings, and we started getting a good bat on the ball.”
After Brooke Bainey was hit by Freyer’s first pitch of the fourth inning, Mallory Graham and Gable followed with consecutive doubles. Gable’s two-bagger knocked in two.
After Moore reached on an error to put runners on first and third, Curwensville was able to erase Gable from the base paths when she got hung up between third and home on a delayed double steal.
But Kamryn MacTavish followed with a walk and Madison Nelson hit a single that was misplayed in the outfield, allowing two Lady Warriors to score.
Freyer was able to get out of the fourth with no further damage done, but West Branch put together another four-run inning in the fifth.
“Our pitcher ran out of gas,” Leigey said. “She threw a lot of pitches (Monday) and I think she threw about as many in this game. Same as (Monday), when you get behind in the count, good hitters are going to make you pay and that’s what happened.
“Their good hitters fouled off some good pitches. They’re a good, hitting team. Theire middle hitters are real good. You have to be able to ready to make some plays.”
With one out, Gable singled and stole second before scoring on a Moore base hit.
A walk to MacTavish followed by a wild pitch put runners on second and third for Nelson, who hit a ground ball that knocked in one run. Nelson was safe at first due to an infield error.
A Betts sacrifice fly gave the Lady Warriors a 7-6 lead and Madison Butler dropped an RBI single into shallow right to make it 8-6.
“The bottom part of the order came through again,” Betts said. “Madison Nelson had some big at bats, Hannah had some hits. Madi Butler came up with a big hit for us late in the game.”
West Branch added two insurance runs in the sixth.
Gable’s second double of the game plated Graham, who drew a one-out walk. Gable scored later in the inning on a double steal that saw MacTavish take second on the play after walking. MacTavish walked three times in the game.
Moore closed out the Lady Warrior win by pitching out of a jam in the seventh.
Harzinski led off with a single and moved to third on an outfield error, but Moore stranded her there, getting a strikeout, a lineout to short and a groundout to end it.
After giving up six runs, three earned, on nine hits through four innings, Moore tossed three shutout innings to earn the win. She scattered 11 hits in her seven innings of work, walking three batters and striking out eight.
Freyer took the loss after allowing 10 runs, six earned, on eight hits. She walked five batters and struck out six in her 125-pitch performance.
Luzier, Freyer, Harzinski and Addsion Butler each had two hits for Curwensville, which slipped to 8-7 overall, 5-7 in the Inter County Conference and 2-3 in the Moshannon Valley League.
West Branch improved to 9-7 overall, 6-6 in the ICC and 5-1 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Lady Tide host Purchase Line, while the Lady Warriors travel to Glendale.
Curwensville—6
Luzier cf 4121, Freyer p 4021, Shaw cr 0100, Harzinski 1b 4120, Wall 3b 3010, Rudy 2b 3100, M. Butler rf 3110, Wischuck ss 4001, A. Butler c 3021, Wiggins lf 3110. Totals: 31-6-11-4.
West Branch—10
Cantolina cf 4000, Bainey 3b-ss 3100, Graham lf 3210, Gable c-3b 3233, Moore p 4111, Ca. Wesesky cr 0100, MacTavish ss 1200, Royer pr-c 0000, Nelson 1b 4011, McGonigal pr 0100, Betts rf 2011, Butler 2b 2011. Totals: 26-10-8-7.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 014 100 0— 6 11 3
West Branch 000 442 x—10 8 5
Errors—Rudy, Wiggins, Wischuck; Betts 2, Gable, Butler, Nelson. LOB—Curwensville 7, West Branch 5. 2B—A. Butler; Graham, Gable 2. 3B—Wiggins. HBP—Bainey (by Freyer), M. Butler (by Freyer). SB—Gable, Wesesky, MacTavish. CS—Rudy, Gable. WP—Freyer 3, Moore 3.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—6 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Moore (3-2). LP—Freyer (8-7).
Time—2:03.