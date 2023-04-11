ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team scored three runs in the fifth to tie visiting Curwensville, then tacked on six more in the sixth to rally for a 9-3 victory over the Lady Tide.
Makena Moore got the win for West Branch, allowing the three runs on just three hits. She walked seven batters and struck out 14.
Moore, Hannah Betts and Greysyn Gable all had two hits for the Lady Warriors. Betts scored two runs. Brooke Bainey added a double and three RBIs, while Alaina Royer smacked a triple.
Curwensville’s hits came off the bats of Teagan Harzinski, Ava Olosky and Natalie Wischuck. Olosky had two RBIs.
West Branch improved to 6-1 overall, 5-0 in the Inter County Conference and 2-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville slipped to 4-2 overall, 2-2 in the ICC and 0-2 in the MVL
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Lady Warriors host Bellwood-Antis, while the Lady Tide travel to Mount Union.
Curwensville—3
Wischuck ss 4010, Butler c 2100, Rudy 2b 3100, Harzinski 1b 4010, McCartney pr 0100, Siple p 3000, Warren rf 1000, Olosky cf 2012, Hainsey 3b 2000, Irwin dp 1000, Simcox dp 2000, Shaw (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-3-3-2.
West Branch—9
Bainey 3b 3113, Ca. Wesesky 1b 3110, Gable c 3121, Moore p 4020, MacTavish ss 4011, Royer 2b 4110, Graham cf 2100, Betts rf 3220, Butler lf 2110, Ch. Wesesky cr 0100. Totals:28-9-11-5.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 100 200 0—3 3 4
West Branch 000 036 x—9 11 3
Errors—Shaw, Warren 2, Hainsey; Gable, Moore, Royer. LOB—Curwensville 8, West Branch 6. 2B—Bainey, 3B—Royer. HBP—Olosky (by Moore). SAC—Butler. SF—Bainey. SB—Wischuck, Butler; Gable. CS—Siple.
Pitching
Curwensville: Siple—6 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 13 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Moore (4-1). LP—Siple (4-2).