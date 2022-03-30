MORRISDALE — After falling behind visiting Moshannon Vallley 10-1 in Wednesday’s game at Morris Township Recreation Park, things looked bleak for the West Branch softball team, which had already gotten off to a slow start to the season with two losses.
But despite the early 9-run deficit, the Lady Warriors chipped away at the Damsel advantage and eventually rallied for a dramatic 13-12 victory when Makena Moore plated Kamryn MacTavish with the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“You can’t ask for anything better, other than wishing my team would start the game off like that,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “I give all the credit to Moshannon Valley. They have hitters on their team. Their pitcher stymied us in the beginning of the game. But I thought the way we were attacking the ball at the plate that either our players were going to have to make a change or I was going to have to make some changes. Luckily the players made the change, and we were more patient. We started taking pitches, not being anxious.
“And to be honest we had a little bit of luck go our way. I feel we were lucky to squeeze out that win, but it says a lot about our team.”
Not only did Moore pick up the game-winning hit, she also earned the win in the circle, tossing three shutout innings of relief where she allowed just one walk and struck out five.
Moore was not the only Lady Warrior who came through with late-game heroics as West Branch’s sixth inning was full of clutch at bats.
Trailing 12-4, Ally Shingledecker got the Lady Warrior rally started with a pinch-hit single.
After an out, Meghan Cantolina, Brooke Bainey and MacTavish drew consecutive walks off Damsel starter Madison McCoy, who had only issued one free pass coming into the inning. Shingledecker was forced home on the MacTavish walk.
A wild pitch and subsequent error on the play allowed two more Lady Warriors to score.
Greysyn Gable followed with a fly ball that was misplayed in the outfield, which plated another West Branch run.
Moore drew a walk off McCoy, which prompted Damsel head coach Joe Vereshack to make a pitching change, swapping first baseman Madeline Gresh with her.
Lady Warrior Mallory Graham greeted Gresh with a 2-run single after working the count full and fouling off a pair of pitches.
After the second out of the inning, Hannah Betts doubled to right field on an 0-2 offering, which knocked in Graham to make it 12-11.
Carsyn Wesesky then battled through an 11-pitch at bat before drawing a walk, but the inning came to an end on a groundout.
“We did a lot of things toward the end of the game with pinch hitters and pinch runners and they came through,” Betts said. “Ally had a big pinch hit. Carsyn Wesesky drew a walk after fouling off five or six pitches. And Hannah, after struggling her first two at bats ad getting pinch hit for, came back in and she came through with a big hit.
“These girls picked each other up, and that tells me a lot about our team.”
Moore set the Damsels down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh to set up the bottom half heroics.
Bainey drew a walk off McCoy, who came back to the circle. MacTavish followed with a base hit on an 0-2 count before a pair of wild pitches gave Bainey to chance to hustle home with the tying run.
McCoy then got Gable to pop out to second base for the first out of the inning. Gable had proven to be a tough out in the game, going 3-for-3 with a double and reaching on an error up to that point.
Moore finished it with a single that scored MacTavish to end the game.
“My pitching staff’s young,” Vereshack said. “I’m starting a freshman. And the girls are still adjusting to the way I play the game. So there’s going to be a learning curve for sure.”
While it was a gutwrenching loss for the Damsels, there was plenty to like in the early going.
Mo Valley scored 10 runs on nine hits in the through the first three innings, with most of the damage coming in the 9-run third inning.
Gresh jumpstarted the 9-run frame with a 2-run home run, then put the exclamation point on it with a solo shot. Gresh’s second homer followed a MaKenzie Daniel grand slam. Tessa Martin added an RBI double in the inning, while Abby Gilson smacked a run-producing single.
“I was very happy with how the bats started early,” Vereshack said. “We were able to hit the long ball today but we just weren’t able to close the game.”
Gilson later clubbed a 2-run homer in the fifth that gave the Damsels a 12-4 advantage. Gilson was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs.
Gresh also had three hits and three RBIs to go with two runs. Daniel had four RBIs and scored twice. Justise Hertlein also scored two runs for the Damsels, who slipped to 0-2 overall and in the Inter County Conference and Mo Valley League.
West Branch improved to 1-2 overall and in the ICC and 1-1 in the MVL.
Bainey, MacTavish and Nelson each had two hits for West Branch. Bainey scored three runs, while Cantolina and MacTavish scored two each.
The Lady Warriors return to action Monday at Claysburg-Kimmel. The Damsels visit Mount Union on Tuesday.
Moshannon Valley—12
Gilson cf 5333, Agans dp 3110, Daniel ss 4214, Gresh 1b-p-1b 5234, McCoy p-1b-p 3010, Domanick 3b 2100, Martin c 3111, Robison lf 4010, Hertlein 2b 2200. Berg (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 31-12-11-12.
West Branch—13
Cantolina cf 3211, Bainey ss-3b 3320, MacTavish p-ss 4221, Gable 3b-c 5130, Moore 1b-p 4111, Graham lf 4112, Nelson dp 4020, Smeal pr 0100, Betts rf 3011, Shingledecker ph 1110, Royer c 2100, Ca. Wesesky 1b 1000, McGonigal (flex) 2b 0000.Totals: 35-13-13-6.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 109 020 0—12 11 3
West Branch 101 207 2—13 13 2
1 out in seventh when winning run scored
Errors—Gilson, Martin, Berg; Betts, McGonigal. LOB—Mo Valley 7, West Branch 9. 2B—Martin; Gable, Betts. HR—Gresh 2 (solo, 3rd; 1 on, 3rd), Daniel (grand slam, 3rd), Gilson (1 on, 5th), SAC—Agans, McCoy. SB—Gable, Graham. HBP—Domanick (by MacTavish). WP—McCoy 4, Gresh 1; MacTavish. PB—Martin 2.
Pitching
Mo Valley: McCoy—5 2/3 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO; Gresh—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: MacTavish—4+ IP, 11 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO; Moore—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Moore (1-0). LP—McCoy (0-2).
Time—2:34.