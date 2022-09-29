ALLPORT — Jenna Mertz and Emmie Parks each recorded hat tricks and a total of 10 different Lady Warriors netted at least one goal Thursday in a 15-2 drubbing of Tussey Mountain.
West Branch, which led 10-0 at the half, also got a pair of goals from Emma Bucha and one each by Dorothy Bailor, Hannah Betts, Sarah Guglielmi, Olivia Koleno, Kamryn MacTavish, Sydney Sankey and Natalie Yingling.
Bucha, Erin Godin, Mertz and Sankey each recorded an assist.
West Branch improved to 7-3 with the win.
The Lady Warriors host Bishop Guilfoyle on Monday.
West Branch 15,
Tussey Mountain 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 5:20.
2. Mertz, WB, (Erin Godin), 11:57.
3. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 14:49.
4. Sarah Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 15:23.
5. Emma Bucha, WB, (unassisted), 18:12.
6. Parks, WB, (Bucha), 19:41.
7. Sydney Sankey, WB, (unassisted), 21:21.
8. Kamryn MacTavish, WB, (unassisted), 22:10.
9. Bucha, WB, (unassisted), 23:55.
10. Hannah Betts, WB, (unassisted), 36:30.
Second Half
11. Dorothy Bailor, WB, (unassisted). 46:35.
12. Olivia Koleno, WB, (unassisted), 49:25.
13. Natalie Yingling, WB, (unassisted), 56:24.
14. Lacy Kendall, TM, (unassisted), 58:39
15. Parks, WB, (Mertz), 61:30.
16. Kendall, TM, (unassisted), 72:00.
17. Mertz, WB, (Sankey), 78:28.
Shots: Tussey Mountain 4, West Branch 16.
Saves: Tussey Mountain (Paiton Black) 1, West Branch (Alexa Prestash 1, Betts 1).
Corner kicks: Tussey Mountain 1, West Branch 5.