CRESSON — The West Branch softball team got out to an 9-0 lead Monday against host Penn Cambria, then held on for a 10-8 victory over the Lady Panthers.
Greysyn Gable, Kamryn MacTavish and Makena Moore led the Lady Warriors 10-hit attack with two each. Moore had a triple, while her courtesy runner Chelsey Wesesky scored three runs.
Mallory Graham added a double and scored three runs. Brooke Bainey picked up two RBIs.
Moore got the win after pitching five innings and allowing eight runs (six earned) on nine hits. She struck out seven batters and walked four.
MacTavish tossed the final two scoreless innings to record the save. She gave up two hits and struck out one.
West Branch finished its regular season with a record of 17-3. Class Triple-A Penn Cambria slipped to 10-10.
The Lady Warriors await the District 6 class A playoff brackets.
West Branch—10
Bainey 3b 2012, Ca. Wesesky 1b 4011, Gable c 5120, Moore p-lf 4020, Ch. Wesesky cr 0300, K. MacTavish ss-p 4121, Royer 2b 3100, Graham cf 5311, Betts rf 4001, Butler lf-ss 3111. Totals: 34-10-10-7.
Penn Cambria—8
Hite ss 4031, Sheehan lf 4120, Rabatin 3b 4110, Vinglish c 3110, Hoover 2b 3111, Galovich 4221, Zupon dp 3210, Love rf 3001, Wagner ph 1000, Cavalet p 4002, K. Vinglish (flex) cf 0000. Totals: 33-8-11-6.
Score by Innings
West Branch 013 510 0—10 10 6
Penn Cambria 000 260 0— 8 11 7
Errors—Bainey 2, Butler, Graham, K. MacTavish, Moore; Love, Galovich, Rabatin 4, Cavalet. LOB—West Branch 13, Penn Cambria 10. 2B—Graham; Hite. 3B—Moore. SAC—Royer; Hoover, Zupon. SF—Bainey. SB—Gable. CS—Hite. WP—Moore 2; Cavalet.
Pitching
West Branch: Moore—5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; K. MacTavish—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Penn Cambria: Cavalet—7 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Moore. LP—Cavalet. Save—K. MacTavish.