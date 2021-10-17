PHILIPSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team scored the first five goals of Saturday’s game against Philipsburg-Osceola, then held off the Lady Mounties 5-3.
Lauren Timblin led the Lady Warriors with two goals, including one with just six seconds left in the first half that gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.
Jenna Mertz, Emily Parks and Mariah Hayles also scored for West Branch.
Lily Warlow led the P-O rally with two goals, while Schenley Farrell’s tally at 62:03 made it 5-3.
Katlyn Folmar made five saves for West Branch, while Kinley Bender and Paige Rishel combined to make nine for P-O.
West Branch improved to 15-0-1 with the win. P-O slipped to 5-9.
The Lady Mounties are back in action today, hosting Bellefonte. The Lady Warriors travel to Bishop Guilfoyle Tuesday.
West Branch 5, P-O 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 19:36.
2. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 36:27.
3. Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 39:54.
Second Half
4. Emily Parks, WB, (Sarah Guglielmi), 43:45.
5. Mariah Hayles, WB, (unassisted), 46:18.
6. Lily Warlow, PO, (unassisted), 51:22.
7. Warlow, PO, (Savannah Miller), 57:45.
8. Farrell, PO, (unassisted), 62:03.
Shots: West Branch 14, Philipsburg-Osceola 8.
Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 5, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender 3, Paige Rishel 6).
Corner kicks: West Branch 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 1