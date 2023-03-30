ALLPORT — Greysyn Gable had three hits, including a solo home run, scored twice and knocked in two to lead West Branch to a 7-5 victory over visiting Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Gable had an RBI double in the Lady Warriors’ 4-run first and West Branch never trailed.
Makena Moore tossed the complete game, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits, while walking five batters and striking out 15.
West Branch improved to 2-0 overall and in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors host Tyrone Monday.
Juniata Valley—5
Allison c 3110, Walters ss 4000, Stewart p-1b 3210, Hartman 3b-cf 4111, Payne dp 3011, Watson 1b-3b 4000, Rowe 2b 2011, Hall cf-p 3000, Coffman rf 2110, Seger rf 1000, Brown (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 29-5-6-4.
West Branch—7
Bainey 3b 3111, Ca. Wesesky 1b 4011, Gable c 3232, Moore p 4011, K. MacTavish ss 3100, Royer 2b 2110, Graham cf 2010, Betts rf 2001, Butler lf 1101, M. MacTavish cr 0100. Totals: 24-7-8-7.
Score by Innings
Juniata valley 000 040 1—5 6 1
West Branch 400 120 x—7 8 2
Errors—Watson; Betts, Gable. LOB—Juniata Valley 8, West Branch 8. 2B—Gable. HR—Gable. SAC—Royer. HBP—Betts, Royer. SB—Allison, Stewart.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Stewart—2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB 0 SO; Hall—5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 15 SO.
WP—Moore (2-0). LP—Stewart.