ALLPORT — Greysyn Gable and Kamryn MacTavish each smacked home runs and the West Branch softball team rapped 10 hits Tuesday in a 13-2, 5-inning, victory over visiting Moshannon Valley.
Gable blasted a 3-run homer, added a single and knocked in four runs. MacTavish cracked a 2-run blast in the second and had three RBIs.
Makena Moore also had two hits, while scoring three runs.
Hannah Betts doubled and knocked in two, while Madison Butler legged out a triple.
MacTavish got the win as she tossed all five innings and allowed just two runs on two hits, while walking one batter and striking out 10.
Damsel Annabeth Anderson drilled a 2-run home run in the fourth to break up MacTavish’s shutout bid.
West Branch improved to 11-3 overall, 8-1 in the Inter County Conference and 3-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Mo Valley slipped to 4-9 overall, 2-6 in the ICC and 0-3 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Lady Warriors travel to Juniata Valley, while the Damsels visit Mount Union.
Moshannon Valley—2
T. Martin 2b 2000, O’Donnell cf 2110, Anderson ss 2112, Daniel 3b 1000, McCoy p 1000 ,Selvage p 1000, A. Robison c 2000, Berg lf 2000, C. Robison rf 2000, L. Martin 1b 2000. Totals: 17-2-2-2.
West Branch—13
Bainey 3b 2200, Ca. Wesesky dp 3210, Gable c 3124, Moore 1b 2320, K. MacTavish p 2213, Royer 2b 2110, Graham cf 2113, Betts rf 3012, Butler ss 3110, Ch. Wesesky (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 22-13-10-12.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 20— 2 2 0
West Branch 625 0x—13 10 0
LOB—Moshannon Valley 1, West Branch 4. 2B—Betts. 3B—Butler. HR—Anderson (1 on, 4th); Gable (2 on, 3rd), K. MacTavish (1 on, 2nd). HBP—Royer (by Selvage). SB—Graham. WP—Selvage, McCoy 3.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—2 2/3 IP, 10 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 4 BB, 2 S0; Selvage—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: K. MacTavish—5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
WP—K. MacTavish (5-0). LP—McCoy (2-6).