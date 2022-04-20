BELLWOOD — The West Branch softball team drilled host Bellwood-Antis 19-2 in five innings on Wednesday.
Kamryn MacTavish led the Lady Warriors’ 12-hit attack with two, including a 3-run home run. She scored four runs and had a total of four RBIs.
Madison Nelson also had two hits and added two RBIs for West Branch.
Meghan Cantolina scored four runs, Brooke Bainey had three and Greysyn Gable and Mallory Graham both scored twice. Gable, Graham, Makena Moore and Hannah Betts all had two RBIs.
Nelson earned the win in the circle, scattering nine hits in five innings of work. She allowed two runs, one earned, while walking one batter and striking out nine.
West Branch improved to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors visit Glendale today.
West Branch—19
Cantolina cf 3411, Bainey 3b 1311, Shingledecker 3b 2111, MacTavish ss 3424, Gable c 3212, Royer c 1010, Moore 1b 2102, Wesesky ph 1010, Graham lf 3202, Nelson p 3022, Betts rf 4002, Butler 2b 3111, McGonigal 2b 2110. Totals: 31-19-12-18.
Bellwood-Antis—2
Quick lf 3010, Kelley ss 3011, Snyder p-2b 2000, McCracken cf 3010, Waite 2b-p 3010, Garman 1b 3110, Kyle 3b 3130, Watters rf 1000, Bardell rf 2011, Eamigh c 2000. Totals: 25-2-9-2.
Score by Innings
West Branch 465 04—19 12 1
Bellwood-Antis 011 00— 2 9 7
Errors—MacTavish; Kyle 3, McCracken, Kelley, Garman, Snyder. LOB—West Branch 11, Bellwood-Antis 9. 2B—Kyle. HR—MacTavish (2 on, 5th inning). SF—Moore. SB—MacTavish, Butler. HBP—Cantolina (by Snyder), Bainey (by Snyder), Gable (by Snyder).
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—5 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: Snyder—2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO; Waite—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Nelson (1-4). LP—Snyder.