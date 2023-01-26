WILLIAMSBURG — The West Branch girls basketball team fell behind host Williamsburg 17-2 in the first quarter and never recovered in a 60-39 loss on Thursday.
Jenna Mertz led the Lady Warriors with 19 points.
West Branch slipped to 12-5 overall and 5-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors play host to Glendale on Monday.
West Branch—39
Parks 1 0-0 2, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 1 0-0 2, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Mertz 7 4-6 19, Godin 1 0-0 3, Prestash 2 0-0 5, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Croyle 1 0-2 2, Cowder 3 0-0 6, M. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-8 39.
Williamsburg—51
Hileman 9 3-5 23, Woodruff 4 1-2 11, Prough 0 0-0 0, Royer 2 0-0 4, Kagarise 1 0-0 2, Carper 0 0-0 0, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Norris 3 1-1 7, J. Carper 2 1-1 5, Frye 0 0-0 0, Irvin 0 0-0 0, L. Prough 3 0-2 6, Ranalli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-11 60.
Three-pointers: Mertz, Godin, Prestash; Hileman 2, Woodruff 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 2 9 15 11—39
Williamsburg 17 15 14 14—60