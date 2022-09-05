ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to State College Saturday in the championship game of the West Branch Kickoff Tournament.
The Lady Warriors blanked Clarion 5-0 in the opener.
Jenna Mertz and Emmie Parks each netted two goals in the Clarion win. Kamryn MacTavish also scored.
Mertz and Parks both scored in the State College game as well, but Olivia Graham netted two for State College, including the go-ahead tally at 37:11 of the first half.
The second half was scoreless.
The Lady Warriors (1-2) host Northern Bedford today.
State College 3, West Branch 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, 6:35.
2. Olivia Graham, SC, 11:05.
3. Ava Bathgate, SC, 13:59.
4. Emmie Parks, WB, (Mertz), 22:22.
5. Graham, SC, 37:11.
Shots: State College 12, West Branch 4.
Saves: State College (Maher) 2, West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 9.
Corner kicks: State College 4, West Branch 1.
West Branch 5, Clarion 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Mertz, WB, (Parks), 9:19.
2. Kamryn MacTavish, WB, 37:49.
Second Half
3. Mertz, WB, 42:15.
4. Parks, WB, 58:51.
5. Parks, WB, 65:41.