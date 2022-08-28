ALLPORT — Mackenzie Mamolean scored early in overtime Saturday to lead the Bellefonte girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over West Branch.
Lady Warrior Jenna Mertz opened the scoring at 64:59 and West Branch held a 1-0 advantage until Sara Proctor tied the game with just 1:35 left in regulation.
Alexa Prestash made 11 saves for West Branch.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Sept. 3, hosting the West Branch Kickoff Tournament.
Bellefonte 2, West Branch 1, OT
Second Half
1. Jenna Mertz, 64:59.
2. Sarah Proctor, 78:25.
Second Half
3. Mackenzie Mamolean, 81:30.
Shots: Bellefonte 13, West Branch 10.
Saves: Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 9, West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 11.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 5, West Branch 2.