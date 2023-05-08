WILLIAMSBURG — West Branch score the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning Monday as Kamryn MacTavish was plated on a Mallory Graham groundout to lift the Lady Warriors to an 8-7 victory over Williamsburg.
The Lady Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.
West Branch led 7-2 thanks to a 6-run fourth.
MacTavish and Hannah Betts led the Lady Warriors with two hits and two runs each. Brooke Bainey and Carsyn Wesesky both had a double and two RBIs, while Greysyn Gable also doubled.
Makena Moore tossed the last 1 1/3 innings to get the win. She allowed just one hit and struck out two.
MacTavish started the game and went 5 2/3, only giving up four hits and striking out nine. But six Lady Warrior errors led to seven unearned runs.
West Branch improved to 14-3 overall and 11-1 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors visit Bellwood-Antis today.
West Branch—8
Bainey 3b 4112, Ca. Wesesky 1b 3112, Gable c 3011, Moore 1b-p 4100, K. MacTavish p-ss 4220, Royer 2b 4010, Graham lf 4011, Betts rf 4220, Butler ss-lf 4110, Coval (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 34-8-10-6.
Williamsburg—7
Harnish cf 3100, Norris 3b 4100, Lansberry p 2120, Prough 2b 4000, Calderwood ss 4100, Brubaker lf 3110, Lane 1b 4121, Rinalli c 3000, Tomasiello ph 1000, Barroner dp 2100, Bowmaster (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 30-7-5-1.
Score by Innings
West Branch 001 600 1—8 10 6
Williamsburg 200 005 0—7 5 6
Errors—Bainey, Butler, Coval, Graham 2, Royer; Brubaker, Norris 2, Calderwood 2, Lane. DP—Williamsburg. LOB—West Branch 7, Williamsburg 7. 2B—Bainey, Gable, Ca. Wesesky. SAC—Ca. Wesesky. SB—Bainey, Gable, Royer; Harnish, Lansberry. WP—Moore; Lansberry 2.
Pitching
West Branch: K.MacTavish—5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO; Moore—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Williamsburg: Lansberry—10 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Moore (8-3). LP—Lansberry.