LOYSBURG — Jenna Mertz scored the game-winning goal at 69:00 of the second half Tuesday to lead the West Branch girls soccer team to a 4-3 road victory over Northern Bedford. Emma Bucha assisted the goal.
It was the only goal of the second half after a wild back-and-forth first half that saw the teams trade scores throughout.
Mertz and Northern Bedford’s Mylee Mitchell scored the first four goals, with the Lady Warrior getting the first and third of the half. Her second goal was a converted penalty kick that made it 2-1 at 26:20.
Sydney Sankey gave West Branch a 3-2 advantage at 37:18, but Lady Panther Kitt Reininger answered 67 seconds later to send the game to the half tied.
Alexa Prestash made two saves for the Lady Warriors, who improved to 2-0 with the win.
West Branch hosts Everett on Thursday.
West Branch 4,
Northern Bedford 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 2:50.
2. Mylee Mitchell, NB, (unassisted), 4:15.
3. Mertz, WB, (penalty kick), 26:20.
4. Mitchell, NB, (unassisted), 29:17.
5. Sydney Sankey, WB, (unassisted), 37:18.
6. Kitt Reininger, NB, (unassisted), 38:25.
Second Half
7. Mertz, WB, (Emma Bucha), 69:00.
Shots: West Branch 15, Northern Bedford 5.
Saves: West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 2, (Lydia Koontz) 12.
Corner kicks: West Branch 6, Northern Bedford 3.