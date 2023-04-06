RENOVO — The West Branch softball team edged host Bucktail Thursday in a 9-8 slugfest.
The Lady Warriors outhit the hosts 12-11, getting three from Kamryn MacTavish, who swatted a home run, scored two runs and knocked in four.
Mallory Graham, Makena Moore and Alaina Royer each added two hits. All of them had one double. Moore scored three runs and added two RBIs. Greysyn Gable had a hit, drew three walks and scored three runs.
MacTavish got the win, tossing the first 4 2/3 innings and allowing eight runs (three earned) on 10 hits, while walking five batters and striking out seven.
Moore came on in relief with two outs in the fifth and the Lady Warriors in front 9-8. She pitched the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and fanning five to record the save.
West Branch (5-1) hosts Curwensville on Tuesday.
West Branch—9
Bainey 3b 4000, Ca. Wesesky dp-1b 5100, Gable c 2310, Moore 1b-p 3322, K. MacTavish p-ss 4234, Royer 2b 4021, Graham cf 4021, Betts rf 4010, Butler ss-lf 4010, M. MacTavish (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 34-9-12-8.
Bucktail—8
Burrows c 4111, English cf 3210, M. Wagner p-ss 5242, Stockman 1b 5133, Miller 1b 0000, Stone ss-p 4000, Lowery rf 4000, K. Wagner dp 1000, Francis 3b 3111, Mason 2b 4010, Probert lf 3100, Francis (flex) p 0000. Totals: 36-8-11-7.
Score by Innings
West Branch 203 040 0—9 12 4
Bucktail 002 240 0—8 11 3
Errors—Bainey, Butler, M. MacTavish, Ca. Wesesky; Mason, Stone, Probert. LOB—West Branch 9, Bucktail 12. 2B—Graham, Moore, Royer; M. Wagner, Burrows. HR—K. MacTavish. HBP—Bainey (by Stone). SB—Royer; M. Wagner, Mason, Probert. WP—K. MacTavish.
Pitching
West Branch: K. MacTavish—4 2/3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO; Moore—2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Bucktail: M. Wagner—4 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Stone—3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—K. MacTavish (2-0). LP—M. Wagner. Save—Moore (1).