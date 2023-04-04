ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team rapped 12 hits, including four triples in a 12-2 victory over Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Hannah Betts led the Lady Warrior offense with three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIs.
Brooke Bainey also had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Mallory Graham and Carsyn Wesesky also legged out triples. Graham scored two runs and knocked in two.
Kamryn MacTavish got the win in the circle, tossing five innings and allowing just two runs on two hits, while striking out eight Lady Pirates.
West Branch improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors host Mount Union today.
Williamsburg—2
Calderwood ss 3000, Lansberry p 2100, Norris 3b 2110, Prough 1b 3012, Harnish cf 1000, Brubaker lf 2000, Rinalli c 1000, Bowmaster rf 1000, Tomasiello rf 0000, Barroner 2b 1000. Totals: 16-2-2-2.
West Branch—12
Bainey 3b 4132, Ca. Wesesky 1b 3111, Gable c 3011, Moore dp 3100, MacTavish p 3110, Royer 2b 3211, Coval pr 0100, Graham cf 2212, Betts rf 3233, Butler ss 2112, Woodring ph 1000, Ch. Wesesky (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 27-12-12-12.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 200 00— 2 2 3
West Branch 037 2x—12 12 0
Errors—Barroner, Norris, Lansberry. LOB—Williamsburg 5, West Branch 5. 2B—Prough; Betts. 3B—Bainey, Betts, Graham, Ca. Wesesky. SAC—Harnish; Ca. Wesesky. HBP—Tomasiello (by MacTavish). SB—Gable, Royer.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Lansberry—4 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
West Branch: MacTavish—5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
WP—MacTavish (1-0). LP—Lansberry.