ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team topped visiting Bellwood-Antis in four sets on Thursday, winning 25-11, 25-12, 25-27 and 25-19.
The Lady Warriors improved to 13-0 overall and 5-0 in the ICC.
Marley Croyle led West Branch with 13 service points, including five aces, 11 kills and 14 digs. Abby Gallaher added 10 service points and five aces to go with nine kills.
Katrina Cowder notched 13 kills, four blocks, eight service points and four aces., while Meghan Cantolina registered eight service points, eight kills and 10 digs.
Brooklyn Myers collected 37 assists and eight service points, and Kamryn MacTavish had 12 digs.
West Branch also won the jayvee game, 25-21 and 25-18.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Saturday at the Bellwood-Antis Tournament.