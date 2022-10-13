SAXON — The West Branch girls soccer team thumped host Tussey Mountain 12-0 on Thursday.
A total of eight different Lady Warriors scored goals.
Jenna Mertz led the way with three, while Emmie Parks recorded two goals and three assists.
Emma Bucha added two goals, while Sarah Guglielmi notched a goal on a penalty kick and an assist. Erin Godin assisted on the second Bucha goal.
Kamryn MacTavish, Peyton Johnson, Abby Diviney and Hannah Betts also had goals for the Lady Warriors, who improved to 11-4 with the win.
Alexa Prestash stopped the only shot she faced to record the shutout.
West Branch is back in action Saturday at Redbank Valley.
West Branch 12,
Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 0:40.
2. Emma Bucha, WB, (unassisted), 11:15.
3. Mertz, WB, (Emmie Parks), 14:40.
4. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 23:39.
5. Kamryn MacTavish, WB, (unassisted), 24:38.
6. Mertz, WB, (Sarah Guglielmi), 37:00.
Second Half
7. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 42:31.
8. Peyton Johnson, WB, (unassisted), 46:20.
9. Guglielmi, WB, (penalty kick), 49:25.
10. Bucha, WB, (Erin Godin), 59:31.
11. Abby Diviney, WB, (Parks), 71:30.
12. Hannah Betts, WB, (Parks), 72:00.
Shots: West Branch 21, Tussey Mountain 1.
Saves: West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 1, Tussey Mountain (Ayers) 9.
Corner kicks: West Branch 4, Tussey Mountain 3.