CLARION — Jenna Mertz scored four goals, Kaylea Fenush added two goals and an assist and the West Branch girls soccer team started the season with a resounding 11-0 victory over Clarion.
Mertz netted her first two goals 32 seconds apart midway through the first half and added her third a little over five minutes later at 23:00 to give the Lady Warriors a 3-0 lead.
Fenush scored the next one and assisted on the first of two Emma Bucha goals as West Branch led 6-0 at the break.
Fenush, Mertz, Sydney Sankey, Peyton Johnson and Sarah Guglielmi all scored second-half goals.
Alexa Prestash faced just one shot, which she stopped, to record the shutout in goal.
West Branch is back in action Tuesday at Northern Bedford.
West Branch 11, Clarion 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, 17:08.
2. Mertz, WB, 17:40.
3. Mertz, WB, 23:00.
4. Kaylea Fenush, WB, (Tate Swatsworth), 31:30.
5. Emma Bucha, WB, (Fenush), 36:17.
6. Bucha, WB, ( Reagan Correll), 38:41.
Second Half
7. Fenush, WB, 46:40.
8. Mertz, WB, 47:50.
9. Sydney Sankey, WB, 49:00.
10. Payten Johnson, WB, 52:50.
11. Sarah Guglelmi, WB, 79:00.
Shots: West Branch 25, Clarion 1.
Saves: West Branch (Alexa Prestash), Clarion (Mercedes Cunningham) 14.
Corner kicks: West Branch 6, Clarion 1.