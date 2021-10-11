EBENSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team shut out host Bishop Carroll 4-0 on Monday.
Jenna Mertz and Lauren Timblin each scored two goals for the Lady Warriors.
Katlyn Folmar made two saves to record the shutout.
West Branch improved to 12-0-1 with the win.
The Lady Warriors travel to Everett today.
West Branch 4, Bishop Carroll 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 5:25.
2. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 12:22.
Second Half
3. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 41:33.
4. Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 51:30.
Shots: West Branch 10, Bishop Carroll 2.
Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 2, Bishop Carroll (Grace Smith) 6.
Corner kicks: West Branch 2, Bishop Carroll 0.