ALTOONA — The West Branch girls soccer team remained unbeaten Monday with a 1-0 win over host Bishop Guilfoyle.
Jenna Mertz scored 9:23 into the game for the Lady Warriors, who held BG to just two shots on goal. Katlyn Folmar made both saves.
The Lady Warriors improved to 16-0-1 with the win.
West Branch hosts Curwensville on Thursday.
West Branch 1, Bishop Guilfoyle 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 9:23.
Shots: West Branch 8, Bishop Guilfoyle 2.
Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 2, Bishop Guilfoyle (Finley Steinbugl) 7.
Corner kicks: West Branch 6, Bishop Guilfoyle 4.