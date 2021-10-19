ALTOONA — The West Branch girls soccer team remained unbeaten Monday with a 1-0 win over host Bishop Guilfoyle.

Jenna Mertz scored 9:23 into the game for the Lady Warriors, who held BG to just two shots on goal. Katlyn Folmar made both saves.

The Lady Warriors improved to 16-0-1 with the win.

West Branch hosts Curwensville on Thursday.

West Branch 1, Bishop Guilfoyle 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 9:23.

Shots: West Branch 8, Bishop Guilfoyle 2.

Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 2, Bishop Guilfoyle (Finley Steinbugl) 7.

Corner kicks: West Branch 6, Bishop Guilfoyle 4.

