PURCHASE LINE — The Glendale girls basketball team defeated host Purchase Line 57-42 on Monday evening to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 17 points. Kaprice Cavalet added 10.
Purchase Line won the JV game 20-18. Morgan Ross led the Lady Vikes with seven.
Glendale is back in action Wednesday at Northern Bedford.
Glendale—57
Sinclair 3 0-0 6, Easterling 7 3-7 17, Cavalet 5 0-0 10, C. Kuhn 2 2-2 8, B Kuhn 1 0-0 3, M Ross 0 0-0 0, Peterson 4 1-3 9, Holes 2 0-0 4, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Markle 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-12 57.
Purchase Line—42
B. Weaver 4 0-0 10, Layden 1 1-2 3, Hopkins 4 1-5 12, K Weaver 2 1-3 7, Syster 4 0-1 8, Cessna 1 0-0 2, A Phillips 0 0-0 0, Nedrow 0 0-0 0, McCombs 0 0-0 0, Faught 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-11 42.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn 2, B. Kuhn; B. Weaver 2, Hopkins 3, K. Weaver 2
Score by Quarters
Glendale 24 15 7 11—57
Purchase Line 5 12 13 13—42