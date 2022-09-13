HOUTZDALE — The Glendale volleyball team topped host Moshannon Valley in straight sets on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings won by scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-20.
Riley Wharton led the Damsels with nine service points. Ella Berg added five service points and two kills, while Maddie Mills also had two kills to go with three digs.
Madison McCoy added five assists and Lexi Clarkson collected three digs.
Glendale did not provide game stats.
Mo Valley fell to 1-3 with the loss.
Both teams return to action Thursday. The Damsels host Bellwood-Antis, while the Lady Vikings welcome Williamsburg.