CURWENSVILLE —The Curwensville volleyball team rallied for a five-set win over host Curwensville Tuesday at Patton Hall.
The Lady Vikings won the first set 25-18 before dropping the next two 25-17 and 25-21.
Glendale rebounded from the 2-1 deficit to win 25-22 and then took the fifth and deciding set 15-11.
Sam Cherry led the Lady Vikings at the net with 14 kills, while Riley Best had eight and Kaprice Cavalet notched seven,
Jillian Taylor had 11 service points for the Lady Vikings. Cindy Richards added eight.
Glendale improved to 9-7 overall.
Curwensville got 16 service points, 22 assists, three kills and two blocks from Alaina Anderson. Janessa Snyder added 14 service points and four kills.
Alyssa Bakaysa recorded 11 kills and six blocks for the Lady Tide, while Lizzy Palmer notched seven blocks and four kills.
Jorja Fleming added nine service points, including three aces, and three kills. Taylor Luzier had six service points.
There was no jayvee game.
Glendale is back in action today, visiting St. Joseph’s Academy. Curwensville hosts West Branch Thursday.