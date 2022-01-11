FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team defeated visiting Moshannon Valley 50-13 on Tuesday.
Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 18 points. Alyssa Sinclair (12) and Madison Peterson (11) were also in double figures for Glendale, which improved to 6-4 overall, 4-2 in the ICC and 4-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Madison McCoy scored six for the Damsels.
Mo Valley dropped to 2-8 overall, 0-6 in the ICC and 1-3 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Damsels host Harmony, while the Lady Vikings entertain DuBois Central Catholic.
Moshannon Valley—13
McClelland 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Demko 0 0-0 0, Wharton 2 0-0 4, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 1-2 1, Martin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 2 0-0 6, Mihalko 1 0-0 2, Clarkson 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1-2 13.
Glendale—50
C. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Best 2 0-0 5, Sinclair 5 2-4 12, Easterling 8 1-2 18, Peterson 5 1-3 11, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-9 50.
Three-pointers: McCoy 2; Best, Easterling.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 4 3 6 0—13
Glendale 19 19 10 2—50