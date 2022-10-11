WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale volleyball team swept host Williamsburg on Tuesday, topping the Lady Pirates 25-15, 25-13 and 25-7.
Riley Best led the Lady Vikings at the line with 21 service points, including seven aces.
Kaprice Cavalet had 10 service points with four aces.
Alyssa Sinclair recorded 12 kills and Ava Krause notched 20 digs to help the Lady Vikings improve to 12-2 overall.
Glendale won the jayvee match 25-18 and 25-17.
The Lady Vikings are back in action Thursday, traveling to West Branch.