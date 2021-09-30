FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team swept visiting Juniata Valley on Thursday, 25-19, 25-14 and 25-14.
Cindy Richards led the Lady Vikings with 10 service points. Riley Best and Bailee Wimblery added six each. Best also notched four kills.
Alyssa Sinclair recorded six kills and three blocks to go with five service points.
Sam Cherry added three kills, a block and five service points.
Glendale improved to 5-4 with the win.
The Lady Vikings won the jayvee match, 24-26, 25-20, 15-4.
Glendale is back in action Tuesday at Moshannon Valley.