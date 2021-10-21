MOUNT UNION — The Glendale volleyball team swept a rare double header Thursday against Mount Union.
The Lady Vikings won Match 1 by scores of 25-21, 24-26, 25-19 and 25-16.
Sam Cherry had 17 service points and eight kills, Jillian Taylor recorded 11 service points and nine kills and Bailee Wimberly added 10 service points. Alyssa Sinclair had 12 kills and five blocks.
Glendale swept the second match 25-15, 25-14 and 25-14.
Riley Best led the way in the second match with nine service points and five kills.
Cherry added nine kills, while Kaprice Cavalet registered eight service points.
Glendale improved to 12-7 with the wins.
The Lady Vikings will return to action in the District 6 playoffs.