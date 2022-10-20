FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team swept visiting Curwensville on Thursday, topping the Lady Tide 25-18, 25-8, and 25-7.
Alyssa Sinclair led the Lady Vikings with seven kills. Jocelyn Mooney had 10 service points.
Lizzy Palmer paced Curwensville with 4 service points, including an ace, three kills, two digs and a block Brooklynn Price added six service points, including an ace.
The Lady Vikings finished the regular season with a record of 14-4, while the Lady Tide slipped to 1-16.
Glendale won the junior varsity game 25-8 and 25-23.
Curwensville is back in action Monday, playing host to Clearfield in their season finale.
The Lady Vikings await the District 6 class A playoff schedule.