ALEXANDRIA — THE Glendale girls basketball team overcame a slow start on the road Monday against Juniata Valley on the way to a 53-38 victory.
The Lady Vikings trailed 10-6 after one quarter, but outscored the Lady Hornets 19-5 in the second to take a 25-15 lead to the break.
Minyhah Easterling netted 12 of her game-high 29 points in the second.
Alyssa Sinclair was also in double figures for Glendale with 12.
The Lady Vikings improved to 16-5 overall and 9-4 in the Inter County Conference.
Glendale is back in action Thursday at Bellwood-Antis.
Glendale—53
Easterling 12 3-7 29, C. Kuhn 2 2-3 7, Sinclair 4 2-4 12, Peterson 1 1-3 3, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-14 53.
Juniata Valley—38
Coffman 2 2-2 6, Moskel 2 0-0 6, Hopsicker 1 1-2 3, Russell 2 0-0 4, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Taylor 3 0-0 9, Hartman 3 0-2 8. Totals: 14 4-5 38.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn; Taylor 3, Moskel 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 6 19 13 15—53
Juniata Valley 10 5 9 14—38