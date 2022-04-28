FLINTON —Glendale’s Hanna Noel fired a no-hitter and the Lady Vikings blasted two home runs as the Lady Vikings shut out visiting Curwensville 9-0 on Thursday.
Noel walked one batter and struck out 10. She also smacked a double.
Riley Best had three hits, including a double and a home run, and scored three runs. Madison Peterson also cracked a home run.
Kaprice Cavalet added two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Joslynne Freyer took the loss for the Lady Tide. She scattered nine hits and walked two, while striking out nine. Only three of the nine runs she gave up were earned.
Glendale improved to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Inter County Conference and 4-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville slipped to 4-3 overall, 1-3 in the ICC and 1-1 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Lady Vikings host Mount Union, while the Lady Tide visit Juniata Valley.
Curwensville—0
Luzier cf 3000, Wischuck ss 2000, Shaw lf 1000, Freyer p 3000, Wall 3b 3000, Harzinski 1b 3000, Rudy 2b-ss 2000, M. Butler rf 2000, A. Butler c 2000, Wiggings lf-2b 1000. Totals: 22-0-0-0.
Glendale—9
Rest cf 4331, Noel p 3110, Peterson ss 3211, Buterbaugh 3b 4000, Cavalet 2b 4222, Taylor rf 4000, Kasaback lf 4000, Williams 1b 2000, Rydbom c 2011, A. Richards cr 0100. Totals: 30-9-8-5.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 000 0—0 0 4
Glendale 103 212 x—9 8 2
Errors—Luzier, Wischuck 2, Harzinski; Cavalet, Peterson. LOB—Curwensville 2, Glendale 7. 2B—Noel, Best, Cavalet. HRX—Best, Peterson. HBP—Rydbom (by Freyer), Peterson (by Freyer). SB—Noel, Best, Taylor. CS—Wiggins. WP—Freyer.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—6 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Glendale: Noel—7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Noel (2-0). LP—Freyer (4-3).