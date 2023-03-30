BELLWOOD — Riley Best tossed a 3-inning, no-hitter and smacked a home run to lead Glendale to an 18-0 victory over Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Best struck out six batters and walked two. She also scored four runs and drove in two.
Alyssa Sinclair added a grand slam, while Kaprice Cavalet also hit a homer, while going 2-for-3 with four runs scored and four RBIs.
Madison Peterson was 4-for-4 with three runs scored, while Alyson Buterbaugh and Jillian Taylor each recorded a pair of hits. Best, Cavalet and Peterson all hit doubles.
The Lady Vikings picked up 14 hits as a team and also drew eight walks.
Glendale improved to 2-0 overall and in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings visit DuBois Central Catholic on Monday.
Glendale—18
Best p 2422, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3424, Peterson ss 4341, Buterbaugh 3b 3123, Taylor rf-cf 3121, Kasaback cf 1102, Markel lf 1000, Sinclair rf 1114, Romano 1b 1000, Ko. Cavalet lf 2110, McNitt lf-rf 1000, Rydbom c 1000, Weld c 0200. Totals: 23-18-14-17.
Bellwood-Antis—0
Snyder c 1000, Quick cf 2000, Martin ss 1000, McKee 2b 0000, Kyle 3b 1000, Gorman 1b 1000, Focht 1b 0000, Waite rf 1000, Hinish rf 0000, A. Snyder p 1000, Bardell lf 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
2B—Best, Peterson, Ka. Cavalet. HR—Sinclair (grand slam), Best, Ka. Cavalet. HBP—Taylor, Kasaback. SF—Kasaback. SB—Taylor 2, Weld, Sinclair, Peterson.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: A. Snyder—3 IP, 14 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 8 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Best (1-0). LP—A. Snyder.