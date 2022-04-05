FLINTON — The Glendale softball team clubbed 13 hits, including three home runs, in just three innings on the way to a 19-0 mercy rule win over visiting Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Hannah Noel led the Lady Vikings with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs. Riley Best added two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs. Both Best and Noel scored three runs.
Kaprice Cavalet, Jillian Taylor and Caitlyn Rydbom each added two hits. Rydbom had a double, two runs and four RBis, while Taylor also doubled, while scoring three times and knocking in two. Cavalet also scored three runs.
Madison Peterson tossed a 1-hit shutout in the abbreviated contest, striking out seven of the 10 batters she faced.
Glendale improved to 2-0 overall and in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings host Homer-Center today.
Bellwood-Antis—0
Kyle 3b 2000, Quick cf 1000, Snyder p 1000, McCracken c 1000, Kelley c 1000, Waite 2b 1000, Garman 1b 1010, Bardell 1f 0000, Eamigh ph 1000, Hostler rf 1000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
Glendale—19
Best cf-3b 3324, Noel ss 2326, Peterson p 3000, Buterbaugh 3b 3110, Ka. Cavalet 2b 2320, Taylor rf 2322, C. Richards lf 1211, A. Richards lf-cf 0000, Williams 1b 1211, Rydbom c 2224. Totals: 19-19-13-18.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 00 0— 0 1 1
Glendale 9(10)x—19 13 0
Error—McCracken. LOB—Bellwood-Antis 1, Glendale 3. 2B—Rydbom, Taylor. HR—Noel 2, Best. HBP—Rydbom, Williams 2 (by Snyder). WP—Snyder.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Snyder—2 IP, 13 H, 19 R, 19 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Peterson (1-0). LP—Snyder.