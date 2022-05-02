ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale softball team rallied for a 7-6 win over host Juniata Valley on Monday.
The Lady Hornets took a 6-0 lead in the second, but Glendale chipped away, scoring one in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and completing the comeback with two in the sixth.
Abbey Williams had the game-winning single, which knocked in Kelly Kasaback, who had plated the tying run with a double during her at bat.
Riley Best, Kaprice Cavalet, Jillian Taylor, Kasaback and Williams all had two hits for Glendale, which rapped 14 as a team. Best, Cavalet, Kasaback, Taylor and Madison Peterson each smacked a double.
Hanna Noel picked up the win, tossing 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. She allowed three hits, walked one and struck out three.
Glendale improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings visit Bellwood-Antis today.
Glendale—7
Best cf-p-cf 4121, Noel ss-p 4010, Peterson p-cf-ss 4011, Buterbaugh 3b 4010, Ka. Cavalet 2b 4120, Taylor rf 4120, Kasaback lf 4221, Williams 1b 4122, C. Richards pr 0000, Rydbom c 4011, A. Richards cr 0100. Totals: 36-7-14-6.
Juniata Valley—6
Allison c 4111, Ma. Belinda p 4113, Me. Belinda cf 4000, Stewart ss 3111, Houck 2b 1100, Shuff lf 2110, Hartman 3b 2100, Rowe 1b 3010, Payne dp 3011, Thompson 0000. Totals: 26-6-6-6.
Score by Innings
Glendale 001 301 2—7 14 1
Juniata Valley 060 000 0—6 6 1
Errors—Buterbaugh; Rowe. LOB—Glendale 8, Juniata Valley 3. DP—Glendale. 2B—Best, Ka. Cavalet, Kasaback, Peterson, Taylor; Allison. HR—Stewart, Ma. Belinda. HBP—Houck (by Best).
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Best—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Noel—4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Juniata Valley: Ma. Belinda—7 IP, 14 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Noel (4-0). LP—Ma. Belinda.