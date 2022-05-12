FLINTON — The last time the Glendale and Juniata Valley softball teams met, the Lady Vikings had to rally from 6-0 deficit, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a 7-6 win.
There was no such drama on Thursday.
Glendale pounded out 11 hits, including a pair of second-inning home runs, and Madison Peterson tossed a 4-hit gem in a 12-2 victory that kept the Lady Vikings unblemished in the Inter County Conference.
“We had so much on the line in this game, and now this sets us up that we can lose a game and still play in the ICC title game,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “I told the girls, ‘this is what everybody signed up for.’ This was essentially a playoff game. And the girls responded.
“Everybody contributed. Anybody that entered that game off the bench contributed in some way, shape or form. My freshman pitcher only gave up four hits to that team. What can I can complain about?”
Like the first game, the Lady Vikings did dig themselves a bit of a hole, allowing two unearned runs in the top of the first after an infield error prolonged the inning long enough for Mac Houck to come through with a 2-run single with two outs.
But the hard-hitting Lady Hornets bats were relatively quiet from there other than leadoff doubles in the second and fourth innings that Peterson stranded in both frames.
She ended up needing 79 pitches to pick up the 5-inning win. Peterson walked one batter and stuck out five.
Peterson also scored the game-ending run in the bottom of the fifth after hitting a leadoff double and trotting home a couple batters later on Kelly Kasaback’s walkoff base hit.
Glendale took command early in the game with a pair of 5-run innings.
Riley Best and Kaprice Cavalet led off the first with back-to-back singles. Cavalet was erased from the base paths when Peterson hit into a fielder’s choice, which moved Best to third.
Another fielder’s choice, this time off the bat of Alyson Buterbaugh, knocked in Best. Peterson was safe at second as she beat the throw to the bag.
Jillian Taylor loaded the bases with a single to left and Kasaback hit a ground ball to second that scored Peterson. The ball was misplayed and the bases remained loaded.
Koltlyn Cavalet plated Buterbaugh with an RBI groundout and Abbey Williams delivered a 2-run single with two outs to make it 5-2.
Best led off again in the second inning, sending the first pitch she saw from Madison Belinda over the left field fence.
Kaprice Cavalet followed with her second single of the game and advanced to second on Peterson’s ground out back to Belinda.
Buterbaugh drilled an 0-1 pitch from Belinda over the wall in the left for the second Lady Viking homer of the frame, giving Glendale an 8-2 advantage and chasing Belinda from the circle.
Relief pitcher Makenna Hartman’s second pitch hit Jillian Taylor, who moved around the bases on wild pitches, scoring on the third of the inning.
Kasaback drew a walk and scored later in the frame on another 2-out single from Williams.
The Lady Vikings loaded the bases in the third, but Hartman got out of it with a double play.
Best picked up her third hit of the game in the fourth and made the score 11-2, singling in Jenna Sutton, who was courtesy running for Caitlyn Rydbom, who reached on an in field error.
Best’s three hits led the Lady Vikings. Kaprice Cavalet and Williams each had two. Buterbaugh and Williams each recorded three RBIs, while Best, Peterson, Buterbaugh, Taylor and Kasaback all scored two runs.
Glendale improved to 14-1 overall and 11-0 in the ICC.
The Lady Vikings, who are currently the top seeded team in the District 6 class A standings, travel to Williamsburg Saturday for a doubleheader.
Juniata Valley—2
Allison c 3110, Mad. Belinda ss 3000, Me. Belinda p-cf 3000, Stewart cf-3b 2100, Thompson pr 0000, Houck 2b 3022, Shuff lf 2000, Hartman 3b-p 2010, Rowe 1b 1000, Payne dp 2000, Walters (flex) 0000. Totals: 21-2-4-2.
Glendale—11
Best ss 4232, Ka. Cavalet 2b 4120, Peterson p 3210, C. Richards pr 0000, Taylor rf 2210, Kasaback cf 3212, Ko. Cavalet dp 3001, Williams 1b 3023, Rydbom c 2100, Sutton cr 0100, A. Richards (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-12-11-11.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 200 00— 2 4 2
Glendale 550 11—12 11 1
Errors—Houck, Stewart; Best. LOB—Juniata Valley 4, Glendale 9. DP—Juniata Valley. 2B—Hartman, Houck; Peterson. HR—Best (solo, 2nd), Buterbaugh (1 on, 2nd). HBP—Taylor (by Hartman), Peterson (by Hartman). WP—Hartman, Peterson.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Me. Belinda—1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Hartman—2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Peterson (6-0). LP—Me. Belinda.
Time—1:32.