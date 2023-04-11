MOUNT UNION — The Glendale softball team raced out to a 13-0 lead over host Mount Union, then held on for a 13-12 victory over the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Vikings led 13-0 heading to the bottom of fourth when Mount Union scored two before exploding for six in the fifth to cut the deficit to 13-8.
The hosts tacked on three more in the sixth and one in the seventh, falling just short.
Madison Peterson led Glendale’s 10-hit attack with four. She scored two runs and knocked in three.
Riley Best added two hits and scored three runs.
Alyssa Sinclair, Ava Weld and Jillian Taylor each scored two runs. Alyson Buterbaugh, Kaprice Cavalet and Caitlyn Rydbom all had two RBIs.
Glendale improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings travel to Homer-Center today.
Glendale—13
Best ss-p 3320, Peterson p-ss 4243, Ka. Cavalet 2b 4012, Buterbaugh 3b 4002, Kasaback cf 4000, Sinclair 1b 4210, Weld 2200, Taylor rf 4211, Rydbom c 3112. Totals: 32-13-10-10.
Mount Union—12
P. Crisswell c 4320, Trego rf-c 4110, Gardner rf 0200, Yocum ss 3110, Wible p 2212, Williams 3b 4123, Smith cf 4122, brodbeck o 4114, Harris 2b 2000, Glover 2b 2000, Cramer lf 3000, Booher lf 1000, P. Crisswell 3320. Totals: 33-12-10-11.
Score by Innings
Glendale 154 300 0—13 10 2
Mount Union 000 263 1—12 10 3
Errors—Buterbaugh, Best; Cramer 2, Smith. 2B—Smith. HR—Sinclair, Kasaback, Ka. Cavalet; Brodbeck, Wible. HBP—Gardner, Wible. SB—Taylor, Weld, Sinclair 2, Best; Smith.
Pitching
Not available