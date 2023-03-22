FLINTON — The Glendale softball team has high expectations this season with nine letterwinners returning from a squad that went 18-3 and advanced all the way to the PIAA Class A semifinals.
The Lady Vikings only three losses came to Clearfield (which went on to win PIAA gold in class 4A), Montgomery (which topped Glendale 9-0 in the state semis and went on to take the title game as well) and Conemaugh Valley (which beat the Lady Vikings for the D-6 championship).
“Our expectations are high,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “We were one game away from the state championship, and we know what we have coming back. But we also know it’s extremely hard to get there.”
Glendale welcomes back nine letterwinners in seniors Riley Best, Kelly Kasaback and Jillian Taylor, juniors Alyson Buterbaugh, Kaprice Cavalet, Koltlyn Cavalet, Alexis McNitt and Caitlyn Rydbom and freshman Madison Peterson.
Seven of those nine had season-long starting roles on last year’s team.
The Lady Vikings did lose four players to graduation with two of them — Hanna Noel and Abbey Williams — being starters. But Glendale did get back senior Alyssa Sinclair, who didn’t play last season after starting as a sophomore.
So Vereshack has plenty to work with in his second season at the helm of the varsity program.
“The seniors are pushing the girls, showing good leadership,” Vereshack said. “They want to go out with a bang. The older girls are helping the younger ones. The team is focused.”
With so many starters returning, the lineup is mostly set outside of left field where Koltlyn Cavalet, McNitt and sophomore Ava Weld are competing for time. Vereshack says all three could likely start for many teams in the area and the two that don’t win the job will be vital pieces if the team.
Best and Peterson will once again split time between shortstop and the circle. Peterson started 13 games last season, including all six postseason contests. She went 10-2 with a 2.17 ERA while striking out 95 batters in 74 1/3 innings.
Best started five games and appeared in two others and sported a 4-0 record and a 3.25 ERA. Noel also pitched in five games (starting three) and was 4-1 with a microscopic 0.27 ERA Noel missed 10 games due to injury last season.
“When we lost Hanna last season, we were like, ‘oh boy,’” Vereshack said. “We thought we were good enough to make a run with her, but then she got injured. But Madi grew up really fast. She was solid.
“So having Madi and Riley back is great. They are comfortable in each position. They each play both well.”
Both are deadly with the bat as well, especially Best, who hit .537 with 11 doubles, 8 home runs, 37 runs scored and 24 RBIs a season ago. She was 9-of-19 in the postseason, including going 4-for-4 with two doubles in Glendale’s PIAA quarterfinal win over Old Forge.
Peterson hit .357 with 9 doubles and 2 homers, while scoring 18 times and knocking in 20.
As a team, Glendale put together a .354 batting average, swatting 50 doubles and 18 home runs. The Lady Vikings had at least nine hits in 15 of their 21 games and scored an average of 10.3 runs per contest. And Vereshack doesn’t expect that to change.
“We’ve basically been hitting all winter,” he said. “That’s what we did last year. We broke just about every school record last year. I think we have a solid hitting team 1 through 9.”
Buterbaugh (.406), Kaprice Cavalet (.344), Kasaback (.313), Rydbom (.320) and Taylor (.345) all hit over .300 last season as starters and are back in their familiar positions of third base, second base, centerfield, catcher and right field, respectively.
“They’ve all been there, done that,” Vereshack said. “They can all hit. They can play defense. Kaprice has great range at second, Jillian may be the best outfielder in the area. We have no weak spot in the lineup.”
Sinclair is a welcome re-addition to the team and will slot in nicely at first base for the departed Williams.
“We were concerned about who was going to step in there,” Vereshack said. “Abbey did a nice job. But when Alyssa came out, it was the last piece of the puzzle. She’s an athlete.”
Sophomores Mya Markel and Sophia Romano will provide depth for the Lady Vikings.
With all the talent back and the sky-high expectations, Vereshack says the goals still begin with getting to the 10-win mark.
“That’s the starting point,” he said. “We need to have a .500 record to get to playoffs. But our goal is to make the district finals again and get to the state playoffs.”
Glendale has made five straight appearances in the District 6 class A title game dating back to 2017. (There was no 202 season due to COVID). The Lady Vikings are 2-3 in those games. They beat Claysburg-Kimmel in 2017 and topped Williamsburg in 2021. Claysburg-Kimmel beat Glendale in both 2018 and 2019, while Conemaugh Valley scored a 2-0 heartbreaker last season.
The Lady Vikings are scheduled to begin the season today at Williamsburg and Vereschack is already looking forward to several early-season contests, including an April 3 date at DuBois Central Catholic, which was the PIAA Class A runner-up last season.
“There are a couple games I’m really excited about,” Vereshack said. “I’m really excited to play (DCC). That’s a big measuring stick game for us, and for them. We will find out how good we are pretty quickly, and so will they.
“I’m just excited to get the season started.”
Roster
Seniors
*Riley Best, *Kelly Kasaback, Alyssa Sinclair, *Jillian Taylor.
Juniors
*Alyson Buterbaugh, *Kaprice Cavalet, *Koltlyn Cavalet, *Alexis McNitt, *Caitlyn Rydbom.
Sophomores
Mya Markel, *Madison Peterson, Sophia Romano, Ava Weld.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
23—at Williamsburg. 28—Curwensville. 30—at Bellwood-Antis, 4 p.m.
April
3—at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m. 4—Moshannon Valley. 11—at Mount Union. 12—at Homer-Center. 13—Juniata Valley. 14—at Ferndale. 17—at Cambria Heights. 18—West Branch. 19—Blacklick Valley. 20—Williamsburg. 25—at Curwensville. 27—Bellwood-Antis.
May
1—at Juniata Valley. 2—at Moshannon Valley. 4—Mount Union. 10—at Blacklick Valley. 11—at West Branch.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted