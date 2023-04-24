WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale softball team erupted for 14 runs in the top of the first inning Monday and cruised to a 18-4, 5-inning victory over host Williamsburg.
Riley Best led Glendale’s 12-hit attack with three. She scored three runs and had an RBI.
Jillian Taylor was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs, while Ava Weld went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs.
Madison Peterson and Alyssa Sinclair bth hit doubles. Peterson scored three runs and Sinclair knocked in two.
Kaprice Cavalet added two runs and three RBIs, Kelly Kasaback scored twice and Alyson Buterbaugh recorded two RBIs.
Peterson picked up the win in relief, tossing three scoreless innings, while giving up just one hit and walking two. She struck out six batters.
Glendale improved to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings travel to Curwensville today.
Glendale—18
Best p-cd 5331, Peterson cf-p 1311, Ka. Cavalet 2b 2203, Buterbaugh 3b 1112, Ko. Cavalet 3b 1000, Weld rf 2322, McNitt rf 1000, Kasaback lf 3211, Markel lf 1000, Taylor ss 4224, Rydbom c 3110, Sinclair 1b 1112, Romano 1b 2000. Totals: 27-18-12-16.
Williamsburg—4
Calderwood cf 2100, Lansberry ss-p 3224, Norris 3b 3020, Prough 2b 2020, Harnish rf-ss 3000, Brubaker lf 2000, Rinalli c 3110, Lane p 2000, Bowmaster 1b 1000, Tomasiello rf 2000. Totals: 23-4-7-4.
Score by Innings
Glendale (14)31 00—18 12 1
Williamsburg 130 00— 4 7 4
Errors—Taylor; Calderwood, Norris 2, Lane. 2B—Sinclair, Peterson; Norris. HR—Taylor; Lansberry 2. HBP—Buterbaugh, Rydbom; Calderwood. SF—Buterbaugh, Ka. Cavalet. SB—Weld, Ka. Cavalet.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Peterson—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Williamsburg: Lane—2 IP, 10 H, 17 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO; Lansberry—3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Lane.