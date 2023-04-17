PATTON — Riley Best clubbed two more home runs and teammates Jillian Taylor and Ava Weld each added one big fly as the Glendale softball team smashed host Cambria Heights 14-4 on Monday.
The game was tied 4-4 after three before the Lady Vikings piled up four runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth.
Best also doubled, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Best is 8-for-11 with two doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs in her last three games.
Taylor added a triple, scored twice and knocked in three, while Weld also had a single, two runs and two RBIs.
Alyson Buterbaugh went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Kelly Kasaback and Madi Peterson both had two hits. Peterson scored two runs. She also got the win after tossing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. She struck out three batters and walked two.
Glendale improved to 7-2. The Lady Vikings host West Branch today.
Glendale—14
Best p-cf 4332, Peterson cf-p 4220, Ka. Cavalet 2b 2202, Buterbaugh 3b 4131, McNitt pr 0100, Weld rf 4222, Kasaback lf 4021, Taylor ss 4223, Rydbom c 3010, Romano cr 0100, Sinclair 1b 4001.
Cambria Heights—4
White 3000, Nihart 2110, Bender 1110, Griak 3113, Adams 0000, Kline 1000, Zeglen 0000, Deckard 1000, Mezzelo 2010, McAnulty 1100, Wholaver 2001, Lane 2000. Totals: 18-4-4-4.
Score by Innings
Glendale 112 46—14 15 1
Cambria Heights 004 00— 4 4 5
Errors—Peterson; Bender, Lane, White 2, Zeglen. LOB—Glendale 8, Cambria Heights 6. DP—Glendale. 2B—Best; Nihart. 3B—Taylor. HR—Best 2, Taylor, Weld; Griak. HBP—Rydbom, Ka. Cavalet; Bender, Zeglen. SB—Buterbaugh, Kasaback, Weld; Bender 2.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Peterson—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Cambria Heights: Adams—4 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Nihart—1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Peterson (5-1). LP—Adams.