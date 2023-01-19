WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale girls basketball team fell to host Williamsburg 61-29 on Thursday.
Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 14 points.
Glendale slipped to 10-5 overall and 4-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings travel to Purchase Line this evening.
Glendale—29
Easterling 5 2-4 14, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Sinclair 2 0-2 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Cavalet 1 0-2 4, Holes 0 0-0 0, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Fontanella 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-8 29.
Williamsburg—61
Hileman 8 0-1 20, Wooodruff 4 0-2 11, Prough 0 0-0 0, Royer 5 1-1 13, Kagarise 1 3-4 6, Carper 0 0-0 0, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Norris 3 3-6 9, J. Carper 2 0-0 4, Frye 0 0-0 0, L. Prough 0 0-0 0, Ranali 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-16 61.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn; Hileman 3, Woodruff, Royer 2, Kagarise.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 8 5 10 6—29
Williamsburg 14 15 16 16—61