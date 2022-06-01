LORETTO — After allowing two of the first three Conemaugh Valley batters to reach base in Wednesday’s District 6 class A Championship against Conemaugh Valley, Glendale’s Madison Peterson limited the second-seeded Blue Jays to just three more over her final 6 2/3 innings of work.
Unfortunately for Peterson and the top-seeded Lady Vikings, Conemaugh Valley made its limited baserunners count, pushing two unearned runs across the plate in the fourth inning on the way to a 2-0 victory at Red Flash Softball Field at Saint Francis University.
“We knew whoever blinked first was going (to lose), and we did,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “Congratulations to (Conemaugh Valley). They’ve got a nice team there. They’re well-coached, they played well and they didn’t make mistakes, and we did.”
Peterson held Conemaugh Valley to just three hits and only walked one, while striking out eight.
Glendale had six hits and left runners on base in every inning, stranding nine in the game. Conemaugh only left two on base.
Anna Gunby, who had two of the Blue Jays three hits, led off the fourth with a single and moved to second when the relay throw was errant. Delanie Davison followed, drawing the lone walk off Peterson to put runners on first and second with no outs.
Katie Ledwich grounded out to Glendale first baseman Abbey Williams, putting both runners in scoring position for Liv Vogel, who struck out looking for the second out of the frame.
Peterson appeared to end the inning, striking out Isabella Winkelman, but the ball got away from Lady Viking catcher Caitlyn Rydbom, who gathered it and fired to first to try to get the out.
But Winkelman collided with Williams at the bag, causing the ball to come out of her glove and the first base umpire ruled the Blue Jay runner safe.
Both Gunby and Davison scored on the play.
Winkelman then got caught in a rundown between first and second and was ultimately out diving back to the first base bag.
Peterson enjoyed 1-2-3 innings in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings and had retired 11 in a row at one point before Winkelman singled with two outs in the seventh.
But the Lady Viking offense was unable to to give their ace any run support as Davison was baffling most of the Glendale lineup.
Cleanup hitter Alyson Buterbaugh and No. 9 hitter Rydbom combined for five of the six Lady Viking hits.
Buterbaugh had two singles and hit a deep fly ball that was caught by the left fielder. Rydbom was 3-for-3.
But the rest of the Glendale lineup went 1-for-19 against Davison. Jillian Taylor had the other Lady Viking hit and added a deep fly ball out to center in the sixth.
The Lady Vikings got the leadoff hitter on base in four of the seven innings and had a runner at third in both the second and third, but couldn’t push a run across against Davison, who walked two and struck out six in her 99-pitch outing.
“I’m still wondering how she did it,” Vereshack said.
“We should have been all over that, and we just couldn’t string hits together. She was spinning it some. We were popping a lot of stuff up. We weren’t squaring balls up.
“But they just outplayed us. They were the better team today.”
Glendale’s biggest threat came in the seventh.
Williams led off with a walk and Rydbom followed with her third single of the day.
But Davison was able to get a pop out to first, a strikeout and a fly ball to center to end it.
Glendale slipped to 16-2 with the loss, but the Lady Vikings season is not over.
District 6 class A qualifies two teams for the PIAA Tournament, which means Glendale is back in action Monday and hopes to bounce back against the District 5 champion at a site and time to be determined.
“We bounce back by doing what we’ve been doing all year,” Vereshack said. “We had opportunities (today) where we just needed a hit, and we’ve got them all year, but today we didn’t. That was the difference.”
Conemaugh Valley also plays Monday. The Blue Jays will match up against the WPIAL runner-up.
NOTES: This is Glendale’s fifth consecutive appearance in the District 6 class A Championship dating back to 2017. (There was no 2020 season).
The Lady Vikings are 2-3 in those games. They beat Claysburg-Kimmel in 2017 and topped Williamsburg in 2021. Claysburg-Kimmel beat Glendale in both 2018 and 2019.
Conemaugh Valley—2
H. Stiffler ss 3000, Gunby 2b 3120, Davison p 1100, Ledwich c 3000, Grecek cf 3000, Winkleman 3b 3010, Hudec 1b 3000, J. Stiffler rf 2000, Rosenbaum lf 2000. Totals: 23-2-3-2.
Glendale—0
Best ss 4000, Ka. Cavalet 2b 4000, Peterson p 4000, Buterbaugh 3b 3020, McNitt pr 0000, Taylor rf 3010, Kasaback cf 2000, Ko. Cavalet dp-3b 3000, Williams 1b 2000, Rydbom c 3030, A. Richards cr 0000, C. Richards (flex) lf 0000.
Score by Innings
Con. Valley 000 200 0—2 3 2
Glendale 000 000 0—0 6 2
Errors—Winkleman, H. Stiffler; Ka. Cavalet, Williams. DP—Glendale. LOB—Conemaugh Valley 2, Glendale 9. 2B—Gunby. PB—Rydbom. WP—Davison.
Pitching
Conemaugh Valley: Davison—7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Davison. LP—Peterson.
Time—1:44.