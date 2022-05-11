FLINTON — Glendale’s Jillian Taylor hit a leadoff double in the sixth inning, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to complete the Lady Vikings’ come-from-behind 4-3 win Wednesday over West Branch.
The Lady Warriors scored two in the first, then added a run in the third on a solo home run from Greysyn Gable. Brooke Bainey had two hits for West Branch.
Alyson Buterbaugh got Glendale on the board with a solo shot in the fourth and the Lady Vikings tied it 3-3 with two runs in the fifth to set the stage for Taylor’s sixth-inning score.
West Branch outhit Glendale 8-7 behind Gable’s three hits, including two doubles.
Kaprice Cavalet paced the Lady Vikings with two hits.
Riley Best and Koltlyn Cavalet added doubles.
Best picked up the win, tossing all seven innings and scattering eight hits, while walking four and striking out eight.
Madison Nelson was hung with the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up four runs on seven hits, while walking two batters and striking out six.
Glendale improved to 13-1 overall and 10-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings also moved to 7-0 in the Moshannon Valley League to clinch the league title.
West Branch slipped to 9-8 overall, 6-7 in the ICC and 5-2 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Lady Warriors host Bellwood-Antis, while the Lady Vikings welcome Juniata Valley.
West Branch—3
Cantolina cf 3000, Bainey ss 3120, Graham lf 4100, Gable 3b 4132, Moore 1b-p 3010, Nelson p-1b 4010, Wesesky dp 3000, Betts rf 3010, Royer c 2000, McGonigal (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 29-3-8-2.
Glendale—4
Best p 2111, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3020, Peterson ss 3011, Buterbaugh 3b 3111, Taylor rf 3110, Kasaback cf 2000, Ko. Cavalet dp 3110, Williams 1b 2000, Rydbom c 2000. Totals: 23-4-7-3.
Score by Innings
West Branch 201 000 0—3 8 0
Glendale 000 121 x—4 7 3
Errors—Ka. Cavalet, Peterson, Williams. LOB—West Branch 9, Glendale 5. DP—West Branch. 2B—Gable 2; Best, Ko. Cavalet, Taylor. HR—Gable (solo, 3rd); Buterbaugh (solo, 4th). SB—Bainey; Kasaback. WP—Moore, Best 2.
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Moore—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Glendale: Best—7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Best (4-0). LP—Nelson (3-5).